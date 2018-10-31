All Roads Lead To Tamale For 34th National Farmers’ Day

The 34th National Farmers' Day celebration has been slated for Tamale from 29th November, 2018 to 7th December, 2018.

A Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has been set up to oversee the organization of the Farmers' Day in Tamale.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the occasion.

The National Farmers' Day is marked each year on the first Friday of December to honour gallant farmers and fisher folks in the country.

It's used to acknowledge the contributions of farmers and fisher folks to the nation's socio-economic development.

In particular, farmers and fisher folks are celebrated for their untiring efforts at feeding the ever growing population, providing raw materials to the nation's industries and contributing substantially to the nation's foreign exchange earnings.

Prizes are awarded to deserving farmers and fisher folks.

During the event, exhibitions would be mounted by institutions and individuals to showcase technological developments in the agricultural sector, especially the application of science and technology to modernize agriculture.

Addressing the media, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhaji Alhssan Issahaku, said the event would be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

According to him, all awardees are expected to be in Tamale a week to the event.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku called on chiefs, opinion leaders and the good people of Tamale to make the event successful.