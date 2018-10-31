Wontumi Incurs Anger Of NDC Ashanti

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has incurred the displeasure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the region for insisting that he would not allow former President Mahama to do politics in senior high schools (SHSs) in the Ashanti Region.

According to the NDC, Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, is not only engaging in 'veiled threats' and cacophony, but also 'romanticizing' violence.

Former Regional Chairman of NDC, Yaw Obimpeh, said the Ashanti Region would be a 'war zone' if Wontumi 'double-crossed' John Dramani Mahama or attempted to restrain him from entering any school.

He wants the NPP Chairman to stay away from any activities of the opposition party, asserting that the NDC would no more countenance the tantrums of Wontumi.

He indicated that the opposition party was equally prepared for the “misdeeds” of Wontumi and his cohorts as they are tired of him.

The NDC’s fury is borne out of the comment made by Chairman Wontumi that he would stop former President Mahama from doing politics in second cycle schools in the Ashanti Region as the man seeks to lead NDC again for the 2020 general elections.

Similar comments in previous times did not go down well with the NDC. Wontumi was reported to have said that he would 'engineer' for Mr. Mahama to be elected the NDC flagbearer for him to be defeated again by President Akufo-Addo in 2020.

“I, Chairman Wontumi, pledge to make things easier for Mahama in the upcoming NDC flagbearership race. I will ensure he wins the contest without any glitch. I have conducted my own research and I know the other candidates in the race wouldn't want the incompetent king to face Akufo-Addo in 2020. But Mahama is our target; we want to make him a scapegoat again and teach him that he is a loser,” Wontumi is purported to have said.