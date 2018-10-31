Ras Mubarak Fired

A group calling itself Coalition of Concerned Youth of Kumbungu Constituency has lambasted the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area – Ras Mubarak – for embarking on demonstrations which have no positive impact on the constituency.

According to the youth, the group took exception to the MP’s Facebook post to congratulate Canada on the legalization of the use of cannabis (Marijuana).

“He described it as a significant legacy by Prime Minister Trudeau. The MP is entitled to his opinion, but again we wish to remind him that he is representing the people of Kumbungu in Ghana’s Parliament.”

The youth stated that “we do not want the name Kumbungu to be associated with anything that is deemed illegal in Ghana.”

Spokesperson of the group, Mr. Mahama Abdallah, said they cannot condone such statements and condemned them in no uncertain terms.

He indicated that the MP should concentrate on developing the area rather than championing the cause of other countries.

The youth also asked Ras Mubarak to retract and render an unqualified apology to the people of Kumbungu for describing them as 'ignorant.'

“We call on all stakeholders, including our revered chiefs in the constituency, to condemn and denounce the MP's comments and demand full retraction and apology.”

They said that the MP's comments suggest that former MPs like Alhaji Musah, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, Alhaji Yakubu Kapkpagu and Moses Yahaya are all ignorant.

They stated that the MP's comments were also directed at revered chiefs such as Naa Yab Kumbung- Naa, Nyab Vo-Naa, Nyab Zugu- Lana, Nyab Gbullung-Gbang Lana, Nyab Dallung- Lana, Nyab Sing-Lana, Nyab Zangballung-Gbang Lana and Nyab Tibung- Lana.

The youth threatened to embark on a peaceful demonstration if the legislator fails to apologize to the people of Kumbungu for his disparaging comments.