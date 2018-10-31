Ghanaians Are Suffering Under Akufo-Addo - Hanna Bissiw

Dr Hanna Bissiw, newly-elected National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that Ghanaians are suffering due to the economic hardship they are burdened with at the moment.

According to her, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed the buoyant economy he inherited from the Mahama administration.

The former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, who was speaking to Accra FM today averred that all sectors of the Ghanaian economy are struggling under the current administration, yet the government has demonstrated little commitment to dealing with those challenges.

“Joblessness is on the increase; doctors, nurses, teachers, drivers, students, traders are all crying due to the economic hardship they are saddled with at the moment,”.

“The president promised that by the end of the year, every village in northern Ghana will have a dam; what has become of the promise? The year has almost ended and how many of those dams have been built?” she added.

Dr Bissiw further urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2020 elections “to enable the party to continue with the good works its started.”