“I Feel Disturbed About Nyantakyi’s Ban” - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has stated that he feels disturbed about the life ban meted out to former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on Class91.3FM today, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said what has happened to Kwesi Nyantakyi is bad for Ghana football and Africa as a whole, describing the development as “unfortunate”.

“It’s an unfortunate development, very unfortunate. I personally feel very disturbed about it. However, they have sat down as a world football body, went through the whole process and I believe they felt this is the way the decision should be” he said

“What has happened is very bad for Ghana football in particular and African football in general in the sense that Kwesi Nyantakyi to me is a very hard-working man and he’s been able to reach that high in both CAF and FIFA levels, and for that matter, no Ghanaian got to that level and he had the potential of becoming FIFA boss in future, so, how this came about beats my imagination” he added.

FIFA, on Tuesday, 30 October 2018 announced the life ban in a statement.

The embattled Ghanaian football administrator was found guilty of having violated Article 19 (Conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and Corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition following an undercover documentary titled Number 12 produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.