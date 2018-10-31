Ghana Saves GHC10m Monthly Following Termination Of SINOPEC Contract

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has said that the company is able to save Ghc 10 million monthly after it took the decision to terminate a contract it had with China's Sinopec engineers working on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region a year ago.

“In fact, we have been able to buy our ultra-modern office space complex at Airport Residential Area from monies we used to pay the few Chinese engineers in just a month. This shows that our decision as Ghana Gas to Indigenize has been very rewarding,” Corporate Affairs Manager at Ghana Gas Owusu Bempah revealed at a press conference in Takoradi.

The Ghana National Gas Company from 2012 engaged the services of Chinese firm SINOPEC, to construct and manage the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

The company after the gas plant's commissioning in November 2014 continued to offer engineering services until 2017 when the new administration of Ghana Gas decided to indigenize the management of the plant by terminating the contract of SINOPEC engineers.

The move according to the Corporate Affairs Manager at Ghana Gas Owusu Bempah, was a blessing in disguise as the monies the Chinese were taking monthly was ridiculous.

He explained at the press conference that “we needed to look at the number of SINOPEC engineers who were on sight taking Gh10m every month. What was the benefit for the people of Ghana when we were paying a few Chinese SINOPEC engineers that amount? When we looked at it, we realized that Ghanaian engineers on site can do it without the SINOPEC engineers, and that we can save a lot of money if we decide to cancel their contract. So we decided that indigenization is the way to go, and under the leadership of Dr. Ben Asante, we terminated their contract”.

He continued that “to tell you the truth, after we terminated their contract, their one month salary alone have been used to purchase that new ultra-modern office space complex of Ghana Gas at the Airport Residential Area in Accra. Just one month salary of those few engineers we have been able to purchase a Gh10m office space building”.