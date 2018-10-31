NDC Revisits Nyantakyi CID Probe

Following the lifetime ban from all football-related activities handed Kwesi Nyantakyi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the status of Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) own investigation into the corruption uncovered in Ghana football.

The opposition party also rekindled questions about the involvement of President Nana Akufo-Addo in Kwesi Nyantakyi’s corrupt deeds.

The NDC urged the President “to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter.”

“FIFA’s decision to ban Mr. Nyantakyi after months of rigorous investigations raises serious questions about the involvement of President Akufo-Addo in the bribery scandal; and also brings to the fore, once again, the need for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to inform Ghanaians about the status of their investigations into this scandal which has tarnished the image of Ghanaians and Ghana,” the NDC said in a statement signed by its National Organiser, Kofi Adams.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' exposé on Ghana football showed Mr. Nyantakyi arranging deals using the name of the President, among other acts deemed corrupt.

When news of Anas’ work first emerged, President Akufo-Addo ordered the immediate arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretenses.

But the public remains unaware of any developments in the case about five months from when Kwesi Nyantakyi first appeared before police.

The NDC also feels that the CID may be compromised in the matter.

“We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence. We find as completely inadequate, the purported investigation by the Police CID whose conduct has served to compromise any outcome.”

“We expect that government will take a cue from FIFA's firm action and take steps to put this matter to rest in a manner that restores dignity and confidence in the integrity of the Presidency and our football as a whole.”

A fine of 500,000 Swiss Francs was also imposed on Kwesi Nyantakyi. That translates GHc2,414,276.46.

He was caught on tape outlining the process involved in setting up an agency that would broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

The dummy company in question was to ensure that all promises made by the Ghana Football Association with regards to the contract were adhered to.

The deal under discussion was to be worth $5 million for a year for five years.

As part of the deal the, FA was to pay an agency fee that ranged between 20 to 25 percent to the agency that Kwesi Nyantakyi proposed to set up.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was first handed a 90-day provisional ban in June 2018.

The suspension was further extended by ninety 90 days in September 2018, before the announcement of the lifetime ban Tuesday.

A statement on Fifa's website announcing the ban said “the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr. Nyantakyi.”

