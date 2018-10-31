"Any 'Idiot' Can Borrow": NPP Group Defends Akufo-Addo

Action Patriots for Justice (APJ), a pro NPP pressure group has described former President Mahama's allegation against his Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo over borrowing as disingenuous and propaganda of the highest order.

According to the group, Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Mahamahdu Bawumia instead have been against reckless borrowing prior to election 2016 general elections adding that nowhere did Nana Addo or Dr Bawumia say any idiot can borrow..

In a statement release and signed by APJ Leadership indicated that, the position of the NPP has never been against borrowing.

"The position is that it is against reckless borrowing. It is about reckless borrowing and borrowing to pay the reckless borrowing, that is what we are against,”

APJ insisted that no developing country can survive without borrowing since such is needed to execute projects.

“There is no way that a developing country can develop without taking these loans. I am a member of the NPP; we have taken loans to Parliament. There’s budget we submit to Parliament in which some of the projects are funded from external sources. Borrowing recklessly and borrowing for projects that have been inflated are those that we’ve been speaking against, “the release added.

Read the full statement below

For Immediate Release!!!

"ANY IDIOT CAN BORROW" MAHAMA STOP THE LIES, NANA ADDO/BAWUMIA NEVER SAID THAT ANYWHERE, APJ REACTS.

Action Patriots For Justice,(APJ) finds the recent allegation made against his Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo as disingenuous and propaganda of the highest order.

Former president Rawlings once said; "populist nonsense should give way to common sense" and in order to nullify Former president Mahama's SHORT MEMORY insult on Ghanaians, APJ will want to prove that, Ghanaians have good retentive memory, with sound cerebral cortex to read between the lines, know the truth and reject Mahama's mission to tarnish the image of president Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia

FOR THE RECORDS:

On 15th November 2016, the award winning multi media journalist, Manesseh Asure, as usual on his column: MANASSEH'S FOLDER, wrote and published on myjoyonline.com for public consumption, a story with the headline; "ANY IDIOT CAN BORROW".

In the said publication, the ace journalist thought there's more to governance than borrowing money to build, so Mahama deserves no praise because, any Dick, Tom and Harry can borrow to build.

For the purposes of this release, APJ wants to quote the exact words of Manasseh Azure and I quote:" So is like your grandfather borrowing money in your name to build a house, for which you will pay, and then your grandfather wants you to tell him, he is the best in the world. Because you need the house, you may praise him for the initiative, but there's nothing extraordinary about it. Governance is much more of a serious business than borrowing money to build" end of quote.

Manasseh Azure also cited a former use of the above phrase by the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia during the 2012 election petition when he said; "Any idiot can go to court and NPP never responded because our way of up-bringing is different.

Former president Mahama wants Nana Addo to apologize for a crime he knows nothing about.

Again, Neither did Nana Addo as a candidate nor Dr Bawumia ever said anywhere that, borrowing is bad, or under Nana Addo as president of Ghana, which he now is, will not borrow.

This is false allegation with fraudulent validation and Mahama should be admonished to desist from that mission impossible agenda.

The truth of the matter is that, Nana Addo, then in opposition, questioned Mahama over his "reckless" borrowing.

Nana demanded from Former president Mahama, the where about of the gargantuan monies he (Mahama) has been borrowing and Nana did so in our local parlance; " Na sika now) hen" meaning, where is the money?

This was the constant question Nana Addo and Bawumia kept asking president Mahama and what he did with those monies.

These are legitimate questions from a responsible political party, then in opposition and Former president Mahama says what?

Nana Addo and Bawumia clearly said in opposition that, they will not borrow to share and Squander or borrow for borrowing sake but rather, will do so when the situation demands and cannot be avoided.

Just less than 2years Mahama lost power, he is all over the place talking plenty and peddling some untruths in many instances and APJ wonders why the national communication directorate has been mute over these issues when they crop up.

Nelson Mandela once said; "Fools multiply when wise men are silent.

Repeating a lie, over and over again turns to be true and that is exactly the stock in trade for the NDC.

We don't have short memory as Mahama claims, but we have sharp brains to expose the lies, deceit and the vile propaganda of the Mahama led NDC.

"Speak your words and it shall not stand, Take counsel together, and it shall come to naught,

Gather your loins together, and they shall be broken into pieces, for the Lord almighty is with, Nana Addo, Dr Bawumia and the NPP.

God bless Ghana!!!

God bless NPP!!!

God bless APJ!!!

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

# 0244160707

CHAIRMAN

Oheneba Appiagyei

#0247171662

CONVENER

Kwain Isaac

#020 619 2775