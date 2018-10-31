Police On High Alert Following Series Of Robberies In Tema

Following reports of several robbery cases within the Tema Metropolis, the Tema Regional Police Command has intensified its vehicular and foot patrols in the metropolis.

The move according to the police command is to clamp down on a robbery syndicate which had stepped up its robbery activities within the metropolis in recent times.

Last week Friday, there were two separate robberies recorded at the Shell filling station and the Starbite restaurant at Tema community eight.

Two days after the incident, another group of armed robbers on Sunday robbed the Top-up pharmacy in Tema.

According to residents of Tema, there have been several pockets of robbery situations within the past two weeks.

“We live in fear these days as we do not know the next point these robbers would be attacking” a resident noted.

Information gathered by Citi News also indicated that on Monday morning there was another daylight robbery at the Keysens gas filling station at Tema community two.

A statement issued by the Tema Regional Police Command on Tuesday said the command has intensified its foot and vehicular patrols within the Metropolis to clamp down on suspected criminals.

The statement signed by the Tema Police PRO, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said “The Command is tracking a Pontiac Vibe Vehicle with registration number GN 3731 which was used in a robbery incident at Kaysen Gas Filling Station on 29/10/18 at Community two.

“Equally, credible information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals in the other robberies such as the Community four Top Up Pharmacy robbery incident in which unspecified amount of money and other items were taken, has been gathered by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Command”.

The statement continued that “The Regional Commander, DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi Edward Johnson has directed all District Commanders to intensify both day and night patrols in their Districts. He also charged all Senior Officers to effectively monitor and supervise all patrol teams and checkpoints within the metropolis. Additionally, the Regional Operations have deployed day motorbike patrols at vantage positions to curb robberies in the communities”.

The Regional Commander advised the general public to report all suspicious characters within their communities to Police for further action.

He said his Command in collaboration with the other security agencies are putting in place measures to make sure people in the Tema Metropolis go about their businesses without any hindrance.

He urged the general public to call the Police emergency numbers for prompt assistance – 191, 18555, 0542719093″.