Only NPP Can Bring NDC Back To Power!

In spite of the fact that governance is a serious endeavour and as such it requires forward thinking, serious and committed group of people to bring about the needed development, we are more often than not been electing the semicircle of incapable economic managers who have only succeeded in sinking the economy deeper and deeper into the mire.

Apparently, many observers are of the view that discerning Ghanaians voted the NDC government out of power in the 2016 general elections largely due to the arrogance of power, wanton corruption and sheer negligence.

That said, the NPP government does not have God’s given right to remain in power. Absolutely, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees have to work assiduously towards their re-election. That is by honouring an encouraging number of the numerous promises they made to discerning Ghanaians.

There is no gainsaying the fact that discerning Ghanaians will not forgive the NPP government if they failed to perform exceedingly better than the outgone NDC government.

Regrettably, however, it would appear that some people who have been given the opportunity to serve in the current NPP administration are taking things for granted.

In as much as some of the allegations may be a mere tenuous work of the lousy opposition, the appointees cannot and must not keep opening themselves to ‘the vineyard news mongers’, who are ever ready to pounce on any insubstantial issues regardless.

Make no mistake, there are thousands of capable party loyalists who can handle those positions but did not get the opportunity. So, the lucky appointees should keep their heads down and keep hitting the ground running.

Besides, it would be politically suicidal if the NPP government appointees turned away from their brassbound party loyalists, many of whom worked their socks off to ensure the electoral victory in the 2016 general elections.

We can all attest to the fact that during the 2016 electioneering campaign, the vast majority of the supporters at the lower end of the ladder worked extremely hard than most of the people who have landed government appointments.

So, let the NPP government appointees deliberately trample upon the ordinary hardworking and selfless men and women at their own peril.

Even though the vast majority of the supporters knew very well that they’ll never in a million years get appointment in government, they persevered and worked strenuously to ensure victory in the 2016 election.

The best the NPP government could do for those party loyalists and the millions of discerning Ghanaians who worked studiously and brought the party to power is to fulfil a satisfactory number of the promises so as to ameliorate their lives.

Indeed, the good people of Ghana found in NPP, a redeemer, in whom they reposed their absolute trust to set them free from the NDC government’s economic helotry.

Thus, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees must not and cannot disappoint discerning Ghanaians, whose invaluable efforts brought about the needed change.

Let us therefore remind the NPP government that when promises are broken, the bonds of trust are breached, thus the NPP government must not and cannot renege on its Manifesto promises.

In the grand scheme of things, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees must endeavour to initiate expedient policies to overturn the failed policies under the erstwhile NDC administration such as agriculture, poverty reduction and resource allocation in the areas of healthcare, education, finance, supply chain management and security sector planning, amongst others.

Verily, it is expedient and a worthwhile for any authority to attempt to bridge social inequalities through rational distribution of national resources (Li, Savage, Ward 2008).

Thus, it is not out of place for the NPP government to seek to improve Ghanaians well-being through the implementation of advantageous policies such as one district one factory, one constituency one million dollars, one village one dam, free SHS, tax deductions, amongst others.

Of course, the promises are exciting, albeit achievable. But then again, it is up to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees to deliver the goods.

Obviously, it is not going to be an easy task in the midst of the huge debt left by the erstwhile NDC government.

For the life of me though, I cannot and would not comprehend how and why it should only take a prophet to prophesy that NPP could lose the 2020 election if failed to fulfil its Manifesto promises.

Of course, the NPP government does not have the God’s given right to remain in power, and could therefore be shown the exit by discerning Ghanaians if failed to deliver on its promises. That, indeed, does not require a superior mind on rocket science or transcendental powers to predict.

Corollary, therefore, the NPP government has no option than to deliver the goods and thereby transforming the lives of the teeming Ghanaians. Suffice it to emphasise that the NPP government will have itself to blame if failed to meet the expectations of discerning Ghanaians.

In so far as some of us do not have any supernatural powers to determine the outcome of the 2020 general elections, we can rightly assert that the ball is on the court of the NPP government from now till the next election to put things right so as to avert any calamity.

Believe it or not, we do not need a prophecy before realising that discerning Ghanaians will ventilate their arousing disgust in the event of the NPP government woefully failing to roundup the political thieves who have been dipping their hands into the national purse.

Certainly, discerning Ghanaians will show their appreciation if the poverty alleviation Free SHS is efficiently managed over the next few years.

To be quite honest, no true patriotic Ghanaian will ever feel disappointed if Akufo-Addo’s government manages to help private companies to set up factories in most districts.

I bet patriotic Ghanaians will be most grateful if the NPP government keeps the utility reductions at the barest minimum.

In fact, I won’t be least surprised if the hard working farmers across the country wake up one day and decide to express their heartfelt gratitude to Akufo-Addo’s government for graciously providing them with irrigation, dam and borehole facilities.

And, who says that the aggrieved drivers will not jump for joy if the NPP government manages to reduce the fuel prices reasonably?

I bet, no prophecy will come to pass, if the NPP government manages to meet the expectations of discerning Ghanaians.

In ending, if the Manifesto promises are kept and the able appointees live up to the expectation, trust me, the NDC Party will be kept in the opposition for a very long time.

K. Badu, UK.

[email protected]