Lifting The Ban On Small Scale Mining Now Or Losing 2020, The Akufo Addo NPP’s Dilemma

It is an undeniable fact that the activity of illegal and unregulated small scale mining in Ghana has negative impact on the environment which include the destruction of water bodies which serves as habitat for some living organisms and also as a source of water supply and income to communities and It is the duty of every responsible government to ensure that the environment is protected. It is therefore absurd for anyone to think that the Government’s fight against galamsey or illegal mining is out of place.

However, the small scale mining sector also serves a source of livelihood to many Ghanaians who are into this business. It employs almost a million of our population and contribute directly or indirectly to our national and local economy. It is therefore expected of any serious government to put up measures in place to regulate this sector in-order to minimize the negative environmental effects and maximize the positive social and economic effects on the country.

Prior to the 2016 elections, the NPP promised to regularize the activity of small scale mining for Ghanaians engaged in this business to enjoy its full benefits. The NPP made it clear to galamseyers that Prez Mahama was going to ban their activity outright and even went further to propagate that the NDC’s majority in Parliament then, has passed a law banning and criminalizing their activity which will be implemented and enforcement should president Mahama win 2016.

Our President now, then candidate Akufo Addo said in Obuasi that added,“ I was here in Obuasi to say that galamsey, which I prefer to call small-scale mining, will be regularized, to ensure that the youth all find work to do. Shortly afterwards, Mahama also came here to tell you that I was lying, and that an Akufo-Addo government will rather sack everyone involved in galamsey.” “When he won the election, he rather directed soldiers to come and drive out all persons involved in galamsey in Obuasi, “ he intimating that’s something he wouldn’t do.

In Amenfi East for instance, small scale miners financially and logistically contributed 50% to the NPP’s 2016 campaign. A constituency NPP had a deficit of a little over 10,000 parliamentary votes in 2012, gave the party an excess of over 5000 votes in 2016. This remarkable achievement was not chalked by the effort of only the 16 constituency executives, 720 polling station executives and the 15 volunteer groups but also the over 2000 small scale miners.

As we speak now there’s apathy at all levels of the party in small scale mining areas because most party executives in this business think they are feeling the impact of their own government’s decision and inability to get them back to business.

In as much as small scale miners accept the road map to regulate the sector, the slow pace and constant postponement of the date for lifting the ban on small scale mining is what makes them lose faith in government’s promise to regularize the sector. To some, they have been deceived by government.

The most serious aspect is how the operation vanguard is brutalizing people, vandalizing properties and extorting monies from illegal miners. Their actions on the field has affected the image of government and the party negatively in the rural areas.

Though the Inter ministerial committee on mining has so far done a great job ie; training small scale miners at UMaT, institution of the Operation Vanguard, procurement of drones to fight galamsey, the launch of Galamstop app, sensitization of communities, installation of excavator tracking devices and collaborating with chiefs and etc but all these haven’t stopped the menace. Galamsey is still ongoing. I think it will be unfair for the NPP to lose some huge votes over something which can’t stop completely but could be managed effectively to gain more popular votes.

The choice is now up to the Akufo Addo’s Government to make either to lift the ban on small scale mining now to get the desired votes in 2020 or do so later and lose the votes.

In as much as lifting the ban and implementing the regulations will help curb illegal mining and reduce the anxiety and disappointments in faces of small scale miners, I also believe those in charge should help our president with the truth as it is on grounds to save our government and party from shock and embarrassment in 2020.

I will also suggest the research team at the presidency go to the galamsey areas to find facts and the real social-political effects of the ban on small scale mining on livelihoods and the NPP’s electoral fortunes in 2020.

By

Armoh Yaw Ofori Joshua [ Kgee]

Concerned NPP Loyalist

Wasa Akropong

0241631791