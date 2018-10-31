Paramount Chief hails NPP Western Regional Treasurer for organizing free health screening for people

The Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III has commended the NPP's Western Regional Treasurer, Mrs. Anna Hormah Akasi Miezah for organizing free health screening for his people to live long.

The exercise which was organized as one of the activities for 2018 Kundum festival by the Chiefs and people of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, registered over two thousand (2,000) people from the various communities within the area, and was held in collaboration with Fitlink Fitness, Eastern Nzema Traditional Council and Horma's Hope for Women Foundation.

They were screened of various health problems, including Malaria, Hepatitis B, BMI, Blood Pressure, Sugar Level among others.

The beneficiaries were also offered free talk on nutrition, general fitness and educated on the importance living healthy.

The exercise which was majorly sponsored by the NPP's Western Regional Treasurer NGO, "Horma's Hope for Women Foundation" brought a lot of experienced doctors and health experts to screen the people.

Before the screening, the people embarked on a eight-kilometer Health Walk to get strength.

Horma's Hope for Women Foundation was founded in 2016 by Mrs. Anna Hormah Akasi Miezah who is currently the NPP Western Regional Treasurer of the ruling government.

The foundation is aimed at empowering Women and promoting Girl-Child Education in Ghana, to enable women contribute effectively to the development of the nation politically, economically, socially and legally among others.

Its mission is to improve the quality of life for women and girls to impact on themselves, their families and communities.

Hormah's Hope for Women Foundation is operating on public charity by individuals and corporate bodies. The Foundation has its main office in Tema with a subsidiary in the Ellembelle District of Ghana.

Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III made this known on Sunday, October 28, 2018, when he delivered a speech at the Kundum Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, which was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government functionaries.

This year's celebration was on the theme, "Improving Education Through Our Culture and Heritage".

Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III expressed his profound appreciation to Mrs. Hormah Miezah for organizing free health screening and health walk for the people of Ellembelle.

"Mrs. Hormah Miezah indeed has the health of Ellembelle people at heart and we thank her so much", he applauded.

Awulea used the occasion to advise the general public to regularly go in for check-ups as well and engage in physical exercise in order to stay healthy.

He urged his people to emulate philanthropic lifestyle of the NPP's Western Regional Treasurer and do same.

He also the occasion to appeal to the government to support health facilities in the District and added that if possible the government could build a District Hospital for them.

Speaking to the media after durbar, Mrs. Hormah Miezah also thanked Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III and his Paramountcy for giving her opportunity to organize the exercise for the people.

According to her, despite several other challenges that exist in the District, the health of the people in the area remained paramount hence her decision to organise the screening.

She advised the public especially those who couldn't take part in the exercise to be concerned about their health, adding that, hypertension and malaria are life threatening diseases.

She, therefore, called on the public to desist from self-medication and seek early medical attention anytime they felt unwell.

She said diseases detected early cost less in treatment and also could be treated early without any complications.

She pledged her readiness to organize more in the coming years.

She used the opportunity to talk about her foundation and the reason why she established it.

She said in Africa, women are mostly relegated to the background and women in Ghana are not exceptional.

She explained "The role of women is mostly limited to performing household chores, taking care of children and engaging in petty trading among others to cater of the family"

She added "There is a limited room for women in decision making, even on decisions that affect or directly impact on women".

Mrs. Hormah said meanwhile more than half of the country's population is made up of women but added that some believe that educating girl-child is waste of resources hence ended them in kitchen.

"Our socio-cultural practices greatly influence the work life, politics and governance, amongst others, impacting negatively on women", she said.

She said going forward women should be empowered in many ways to enable them contribute their quota to the nation's development.

"Women need to be independent and empowered in many ways to enable them contribute their quota to the nation's development", she urged.

She concluded that her foundation will contribute tremendously towards women empowerment and therefore advised girls to take their education seriously and learn hard to become great persons in future.

Source: Daniel Kaku