30 NKWANSEC Students Arrested Following Vandalism At The School

The police in the Nkwanta Municipality of the Volta region have picked 30 students of the Nkwanta Senior High School (NKWANSEC) for vandalising the School’s property worth thousands of cedis.

The students allegedly went berserk on Monday night after their mobile phones were seized and destroyed motorbikes, air conditions and shutters and smashed the wind screens of the Municipal Police Commander among others.

Mr Paul Nyarko, Headmaster of the School told the Ghana News Agency that the attacks started after the authorities picked intelligence that some students were using mobile phones against the School’s rules and went for the phones and other gadgets.

He said after the phones were retrieved, the students hurled stones at the masters and started destroying the items, including the school bus.

Mr Nyarko said the intervention of the Police and Military joint team brought the situation under control with studies going on smoothly.

Mr Williams Ayensu, the Municipal Police Commander, confirmed the incident to GNA and said the Municipal Security Council was yet to meet over the issue.