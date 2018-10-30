Agona West MCE Highlights Development Projects In The Municipality

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has highlighted a number of development projects aimed at improving the lives of the people in the municipality.

Addressing the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 7th Assembly of the Agona West Municipal Assembly at Agona Swedru last Wednesday, the MCE highlighted life improvement projects for the people.

She mentioned physical infrastructure like construction of 6-Unit Classroom block for Swedru Salvation Army 'B' Basic School which is 100% complete, Construction of 2-Unit K. G classroom block with Anxillary Facilities for Agona Nyakrom Holy Quran Basic School, also 100℅ complete among others.

On roads, the MCE noted that outstanding grading works has been completed for 8 communities for smooth transportation of goods and services.

She added that additional 15km grading/pothole patching for 6 communities was also 60℅ complete.

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan mentioned Nyamendam, Pipe Tank to Awoyom among those communities.

" Hon. Presiding Member, through our concerted efforts and lobbying, the Assembly has been allocated Twenty-five (25) mechnized bore holes by Qatar Charity at the total cost of Ghc 500,000.00. Nine (9) of the boreholes have been successfully drilled while work is on going for the remaining sixteen (16).

The beneficial communities include, Abodom, Upper and Lower Bobikuma, Kwaman, Bosompa, W'ànyiwaato,Odum and Nkum etc.

Efforts are being made to have a lasting solution to Agona Nkum Water crisis. I am extremely delighted to announced that the World Bank sponsored Nkum Water Project has been awarded on contract. The contractor has since moved to site.

' Drink For Life, another Charity Organization has also drilled One Mechanized borehole which has been handed over to Nsuansa Community"

On Sanitation, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that the Assembly in collaboration with UNICEF and the world Bank has embarked on Two (2) related programs known as Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) implementation and IDA Quick Wins which are aimed at eradicating Open Defecation in the communities.

Another Public Private Partnership arrangement between the Assembly and Ghana First, a private investor which culminated in the construction of toilet facilities at Town Hall Area, Stadium, Ankyease, Wawase, Old Zongo, Desuanim and Bebianeha were at various stages of completion.

The MCE also touched on Education,Health,Agriculture, Social Welfare and Community Development and Gender, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Community Engagement and President's visit to the Municipality.

" Hon. Presiding Member, an amount of Ghc281,879.82 was received between May and September 2018 as the Assembly's share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

The total amount received as at September 30th 2018 was Ghc 845,577.06 representing 18.20℅ of the total amount expected for the year. This is in addition to Ghc 362,926.85 credit balance as at 31st December 2017.

Our total expenditure drawn from our District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) as at 30th September 2018 was Ghc 1,006,555.20.

Our District Development Facility (DDF) as at September 2018 was Ghc 444,152.10 representing 29.01℅ of the total amount expected for the year. Out of this, an amount of Ghc 99,189.79 was spent as at 30th September, 2018"

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that success story has been chalked at the Health, Agriculture and Social Welfare and Community Development and Gender sectors.

" I am happy to say to inform the House about our success story as Assembly.

All the Thirty-One (31) Electoral Areas have been operationalized as CHIPS Zones. This was achieved with the full support of the Assembly Members and the various community leadership thus making Healthcare Delivery accessible to the people.

The new Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) which was launched at Agona Nkum has been introduced to all our health facilities in our as quest to sustain the fight against polio.

Same can be said in Agriculture where under Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme, the Assembly has started the establishment of a 50,000 Oil Palm Nursery for distribution of seedlings to registered farmers for the 2019 major crop season"

The MCE further stated that a total amount of Ghc 192,889.77 was drawn from the Disability Fund for disbursement to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)

" Additionally, items such as refrigerators,Deep Freezers, Milling Machines, Sewing Machines and Wheel Chairs 27 beneficiaries.

All these are geared towards empowering them economically so that they will be independent and be able to tend for their dependants.

Hon. Presiding Member, I cannot conclude my speech without thanking the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his visit to the Agona West Municipality.

I also like to use this opportunity to thank Nananom, Assembly Members, the Clergy and all those who through diverse means made the President's visit a success.

To the 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia who as part of 'My First Day at School' visit, donated educational materials to some selected schools in the Municipality, commissioned a 2-Unit classroom Block with axillary facilities at Agona Nyakrom Holy Quran Basic School, we are extremely grateful for her visit.

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Madam Sophia Akufo also deserves to be praised. Madam, we are grateful for your familiarization visit to Agona West Municipality.

Your visit brought to the fore, challenges facing the delivery of Justice Municipality.

The Assembly will ensure putting up a befitting court complex taking into account the role of the Assembly in terms of dispensary of justice in the Municipality"