Borrowing In Reality

Revenues mobilized for development in Ghana are often insufficient to cater for the budgets of the various sectors of the economy and ministries. The last resort is often borrowing. Borrowing is not done by an individual party, one state or one institution. It is prevalently carried out everywhere in the world. However, the rate at which governments or states in Africa and other less developed countries borrow and use the borrowed funds are worrying. The borrowed funds are mismanaged due to corruption and purposively schemed agenda for personal aggrandizement. In reality, borrowing is not an economic and financial sin. The use of the funds becomes an issue that attracts sanctions for improper utilization.

Borrowing involves the taking of money or other assets from a person or an institution with an agreement that the said money or asset will be returned over a period of time. Borrowing is done by individuals, states (governments ) and other institutions. Before such an undertaking will be embarked on, the persons, agents of governments or institutions into borrowing must have had a goal or an aim to pursue. The borrowed funds must be put into use properly. Such an activity is ventured into in almost all parts of the world. Whether advanced or less developed countries, states borrow for capital and other developmental projects. The purpose for such an activity must always be clear both for government and its agencies as well as the citizens. This is because governments make decisions on behalf of the people. Governments govern for the people and not for their parties or their own sakes.

Many projects in Ghana, from the past three decades and beyond, were financed from borrowed funds. The sources of funding have been loans. Taking loans has guaranteed the development of many countries that were in the stage of pre-industrial to an industrial or advanced levels. Borrowing in Africa and Ghana in particular is problematic as the funds contracted for are often misused. The diversion of borrowed funds from the purpose for which they are contracted is an issue to deal with. A count of the projects in Ghana funded from loans will illustrate a countless list from road construction, building of interchanges, building of hospitals, building of schools and to setting up of factories.

An economic or financial sin in borrowing will be an embezzlement of the funds that are often earmarked for developmental projects. The fact is, many of the loans contracted over the years by past and present governments cannot be accounted for

properly by the agents in charge of the affairs of the state institutions that manage the loans in their trust. Corruption is commonplace and this takes away the amounts of money contracted for and creates a great lacuna which needs to be filled by taking more loans. Accounting for the use of the loans is a prerequisite in public financial management. This is a difficulty as the politician is seen as an independent and authoritative personality imbued with absolute powers. This, therefore makes accountability difficult to have, a non-achievable feat and non-existent in Ghana and many parts of Africa.

Politicians do, on many occasions footrace from their campaign messages and pledges. The running from their promises is either occasioned by reality or by mismanagement of available financial resources. They envision every system properly set up that state financial managers do not have the luxury to allow for failure in the utilisation of funds either borrowed or mobilised internally. The reality throws them out of the track race and so they do run from the pieces of information they put out in garnering for political votes. On many occurrences, they are misled by the sort of forecasting they do in estimating the revenues available to the state and the type of expenditures they necessary have to incur.

The other reason is equally plausible for the persistent taking of loans in Ghana. Aside borrowing to fill the gaps created by predecessors which is done by all governments taking over after winning elections. This exploit cannot be an expressed right of any political party in Ghana. The issuance of long term bonds by governments which cannot guarantee their continuity means that debts will be left for others to be paid. Then, there will be a genuine course for governments and their agencies taking loans. In the two scenarios, the government in power may not have any justifiable reason for borrowing above a particular threshold. There is the need to devise avenues to manage the debt of the republic as there are several approaches in dealing with financial matters.

Borrowing, in pragmatism is never a forbidden action that others need their counterparts barred from. The advance economies such the U.S.A, Canada, Japan etc and almost all the newly industrialising countries embark on borrowing either from their internal markets or from international capital markets. The experience is that, the advance economies utilise their borrowed funds most efficiently than do the the less developed countries which have many countries in Africa being inclusive in this grouping. Governments in African states are competently wasteful in managing resources, financial and others.

So, it is not surprising that a campaign pledge may be abused and a possible U-turn made. Many governmental expenditures are not always explicit and therefore the citizenry may exact the government in power to illustrate the use of the loan funds. Promises during campaigns may not be practically done as some pieces of information were not on hand to opposite political parties. Reality is hard-bitten.

Emmanuel Kwabena Wucharey.