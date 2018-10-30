Goosie Tanoh's Hometown Goes Gay

The race to choose who leads the NDC into the 2020 elections, is getting intense as two front runners, Goosie Tanoh, and former President John Mahama, jostle for the support of delegates in the Central and Greater Accra Regions respectively.

The outcome of the presidential primaries will have a significant impact on the direction the NDC heads and ultimately its chances in 2020 presidential elections in Ghana.

In the Central Region, Goosie Tanoh, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is a native of two communities in the region, Gomoa Brefo and Agona Nsaba in the Agona East District, received overwhelming support upon entering the two areas on Tuesday.

He was hailed by the delegates who openly endorsed him and pledged their support to vote massively for ''their own''.

At Agona West, there was thunderous applause when Mr. Goosie Tanoh was introduced to the delegates.

They chanted his name and sung songs amidst dancing to welcome ''their son''.

The songs, delivered in their local fanti dialect, translated as ''those who are spreading falsehood against the candidature of Goosie Tanoh must repent''.

They pledged to give Goosie Tanoh 100% of their votes, arguing that the NDC needed '' a new face'' to lead the party into the 2020 presidential elections.

The former NDC member of parliament for the Agona West constituency, Charles Obeng-Inkoom, could not help but publicly endorse Goosie Tanoh, urging the delegates to work tirelessly to ensure that their son (Goosie Tanoh) wins the internal contest and eventually become Ghana's next president.

Goosie Tanoh in his address spoke against vote-buying and corruption, and encouraged delegates to support the efforts at re-energizing the party’s grassroots by paying their party dues to support activities of the party both in government and out of government.

Mr. Tanoh hinted that if the NDC grassroots insist on a clean campaign devoid of vote buying among others, the party will become attractive to the core constituency of floating voters who have determined the outcome of elections in Ghana in recent past.

Goosie Tanoh gets more endorsements

He received similar endorsements when he visited Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East constituencies on Monday to canvass for votes.

Constituency and branch executives of the party in both constituencies indicated their resolve to campaign for Goosie Tanoh who they described as the best amongst all the presidential aspirants vying for the same slot.

Goosie Tanoh is billed to visit the Central regional capital, Cape Coast, on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet regional executives of the party in that region, as well as delegates and Tertiary Education Institute Network (TEIN), NDC, to canvass for votes.