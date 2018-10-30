NDC Supporters Are Proud Of The Party Even In Opposition - Mahama

Former President Mahama

The former leader of National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that members of the opposition party are proud of being party supporters even in opposition.

The former president who was also the party’s presidential candidate in the 2016 elections made the statement on Monday, when he met branch executives of the party in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency to seek for their votes in the upcoming party elections on December 7.

The campaign which was held at the James Mckeown Auditorium of the Pentecost University College saw party loyalists and various branch executives trooped in their numbers to receive their former leader.

Addressing the delegates, the former leader who is again seeking for re-election to lead the party into the 2020 elections said his party’s supporters are proud to be with the party even in opposition.

“Some supporters are now wearing party shirts to tell their pride and is a good sign of the party’s reforms to bring together party members in other to battle for power lost in the 2016’s election” he said.

“The defeat in the immediate past general elections was a blessing in disguise as it was to expose the NPP of their super incompetence. when we were in government, the NPP thought we were incompetent but when they came in power, all can testify that, their government is full of incompetent spectators who only criticize better when in the stance watching but cannot kick a ball when brought to the field.

In our four years in government, we spent one full year at the court and our achievement in the remaining three years, you can talk of the Terminal 3 at Kotoka, Awoshie-Pokuase road, and other unprecedented developmental projects this country witnessed” Mr. Mahama averred.

According to Mr. Mahama, Ghanaians are suffering from the hardship the current government has brought on the citizens and must be voted out in 2020.