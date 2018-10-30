MCE Exposed Over Japekrom Attacks--Group

A group in the Japekrom Traditional Area of the Brong Ahafo Region is demanding the resignation of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jaman South, Alhaji Abuu, for his alleged role in the Drobo shooting incident on October 17, 2018, that left three indigenes of the area dead.

The group, known as the Mpuasuman Alliance, said Alhaji Abuu was taking sides in the feud between Japekrom and Drobo.

Some Japekrom inhabitants came under fire from unseen assailants at Drobo during a procession to mark this year’s Munufie festival, leading to the death of three persons, who were buried on Sunday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, spokesperson for the Mpuasuman Alliance, Dr. Anthony Arko Adjei, did not mince words, saying the MCE was partly to blame for the shooting.

They believe the MCE is complicit in the murder of his 42-year-old brother, Nana Attah Sina (Mmerantehene of Japekrom), the blood of a 15-year-old Gold Track SHS student, and the blood of a one-year-old baby.

He said the police, who could have prevented the shooting, were suddenly withdrawn from the procession on the orders of the MCE.

“We believe the Municipal Chief Executive of the Jaman South Municipality, Hon. Alhaji Abuu, is complicit in the brutal shooting incident. The Police who have been protecting the procession since it began, were all of a sudden withdrawn by the MCE for a meeting. Suffice to say the shooting happened within five minutes of the withdrawal of the police force.”

The group also asked why the MCE called for a meeting with the police at the critical moment of the festival, “exposing the over 1000 unarmed men, women, young and old to the assailants?”

The group claims the turn of events has made the MCE’s position untenable.

“Ladies and gentlemen, by his own account and actions, and the account of numerous reporters who were covering the historical walk, Alhaji Abuu, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Jaman South is directly complicit in the orchestrated barbaric attack on innocent men, women and children, and has no credibility to continue in office as MCE of the Jaman South Municipality.”

“Consequently, we ask the MCE, Alhaji Abuu to resign honourably or be sacked by His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana,” the group added.

The group’s full statement can be viewed here .

Background

The shots that killed the victims, were fired from a storey-building into a crowd of Japekrom residents who were on a procession through Drobo as part of their Munufie festival.

No arrest has since been made, but the Japekrom Traditional Council has accused the people of Drobo for the unprovoked attack. They have asked government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

There were fears of a reprisal attack for which reason security was beefed up with a curfew imposed.

The two communities are said to have a long standing dispute over land. However, the Japekrom Traditional Council says that matter had been settled as far back as 2015 in favour of Japekrom, and that there is no outstanding dispute with Drobo.

They have however accused the Jaman South DCE of playing a part in the gun attack, and have vowed to take him on if government doesn't investigate the matter and ensure his removal.

The DCE has however denied any wrongdoing in the matter.