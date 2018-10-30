Akufo-Addo Still Drumming ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo insists his Ghana beyond aid mantra declaration is achievable.

He sought to explain that his recent comment that his government will continue to borrow meaningfully does not forfeit the Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.

“My government’s vision of moving our country to a situation beyond aid, i.e. Ghana beyond aid is aligned with Germany’s compact with Africa programme.”

“Under my leadership, we are determined to discard the mindset of dependence on aid, charity and handouts and aim towards becoming self-reliant within the context of strong global cooperation.”

President Nana Addo was addressing the 2018 G20 compact with Africa conference in Berlin, Germany.

“It is expected that the premise on which this conference is being held will enable Germany and the compact with African countries to reshape our economies and chart a new path of growth and development in freedom.”

He said his government is creating an enabling environment for investments in Ghana to thrive.

“That is why my government has spent the last 21 months period of our stay in office to improve the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy because we believe that an improved macro-economy is a basic requirement for stimulating the investments we need for the significant expansion and growth of the national economy and the generation of wealth and jobs.”

The Ghanaian leader added that “Additionally, we have initiated and implemented policies that are encouraging and empowering the private sector to grow the Ghanaian economy within the framework of macroeconomic stability.”

“We believe that when the private sector flourishes and when our enterprises become competitive not just on the continent but also in the global marketplace then we can create thousands of jobs for the teeming masses of unemployed youth.”

He lauded German Automobile Giant, Volkswagen’s decision to establish an assembly plant as well as Siemens intention to set up a base in Ghana.

He said the move is a testimony to his administration’s efforts to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.”

“We will continue to work hard to attract investments, domestic and foreign into Ghana so that we can unleash the sense of enterprise creativity and innovation of the Ghanaian people and help build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony. Together we can help make life meaningful and worth living for our people like others have done.”

President Nana Addo commended the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel for her exemplary leadership.

“Let me use this occasion as we take account of the sad news of her departure from the German political scene, to congratulate Angela Merkel on the exceptional quality of her leadership of Germany and Europe this last decade and more.”

President Akufo-Addo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“The Ghanaian people and I will regret her departure very much for she is being one of the most outstanding leaders of modern times.”

On Wednesday, October 31, the Ghanaian leader will deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the influential Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) simultaneously taking place in Paris, France.

Critical topics for discussions at the International Economic Forum are growth, employment, migration and development in the wake of Africa's historic decision for closer integration.

The Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated in 2017, under the German G20 Presidency, to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.

Already, Ghana, under the Compact has signed a 100 million Euros bilateral Investment and Reform Partnership agreement with Germany to promote private investment in renewable energy and vocational training.