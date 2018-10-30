The head office of Internet service providers, Surfline, has been shut down by the debt management and tax compliance enforcement unit of the Ghana Revenue A...
Surfline Head Office Closed Down Over GHC37.3m Tax Debt
The head office of Internet service providers, Surfline, has been shut down by the debt management and tax compliance enforcement unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
This follows a tax default of GHC37.3 million from 2015 to 2017.
The entire head office has been cordoned off with the yellow bandages of GRA as both management and workers shut down their computers.