Your 4th Ride Is Free On Taxify! Taxify Unveils New Promotional Campaign

30th October, 2018. Taxify has unveiled a campaign to give back to passengers across Accra when they use the transportation app.

The company announced on Monday that it would be giving away a free 4th ride to every user that takes up to 3 rides within a week. The campaign is part of Taxify’s broader efforts to promote its services and position itself as a city friendly transportation option

Taxify also said that this was part of its efforts to show support for the spirit of doggedness within the city of Accra. The City Manager for Taxify, Nonso Onwuzulike was quoted in a statement as saying “Accra is filled with strivers. People that never look back and never give up. We want to make mobility easier for these people and ensure that our value proposition remains that we are the best way to move across their cities. This promotion is our way of saying keep going forward in the direction of your hopes and dreams.”

The campaign which is expected to last till December is already generating positive feedback from Taxify’s passengers.

