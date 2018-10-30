'Women In Mining' Initiative Provides Good Prospects For Young Females

Women in Mining Ghana is spearheading efforts to encourage more females to consider mining as a career.

Asanko Mine Chapter has launched an initiative known as ‘Botae Pa’ Initiative to encourage more women into mining.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 seeks to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Available statistics, however, indicate only seven per cent of women are working in the mining industry.

Asanko Mines Chapter of Women in Mining is targeting basic and second cycle students to develop the interest in the extractive sector.

Gloria Bentil, the local Organizer explains that “under the Botae Pa initiative, we have a series of interesting activities coming up and mentorship is one of our programs.”

She explains, “the ‘Botae Pa’ is a Cooperate Social responsibility initiative that we are dedicating to gender-oriented projects so the mentorship is one of our programs we are going to do along the line.”

Mrs Bentil cites formation of girls club in various schools to guide them in career path choosing as they are growing so that they will get the urge and interest to choose the right profession that will end them in the mining industry.

As part of the first anniversary celebration of WIM, the Asanko chapter also held a blood donation exercise to support particularly mothers and children who may need blood.

“For the blood donation exercise we are looking at doing it every six months, at least twice in a year to support St Martin's hospital which is the biggest health facility in the district,” she said.

Executive General Manager of Asanko Mines, Charles Amoah, is confident ‘Botae Pa’ would change public perception about women in mining and related fields.

“I am optimistic that the ‘Botae Pa’ initiative will change the perception about women and girls in the mining sector. This means women are equally able to do anything that men can do; and even better by virtue of their nature,” he added.