Prestea Huni-Valley MP supports GES, Ghana Health Service with Ghc100,000

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency of the Western Region, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has donated motorbikes, health equipments and educational materials valued at 100,000 Ghana Cedis to Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service to improve service deliveries.

The donation forms part of her campaign pledge to support and improve effective teaching and learning in the schools and also provide quality health care delivery for her Constituents.

She donated eight (8) ROYAL motorbikes to eight Circuits in the Municipality to be distributed to the Circuit Supervisors in these Circuits and to aid their monitoring and evaluation tasks.

The Circuits included; Aboso, Huni-Valley, Wassa Nkran, Awudua, Beppo, Prestea, Insu and Bogoso.

The MP also distributed Five Hundred (500) dual desks to the various schools within the Municipality.

In addition, the MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources presented two ROYAL motorbikes and four maternity beds and some equipments to the Health Directorate to facilitate healthcare delivery in 4 CHPS compounds in four communities of the Municipality.

She is currently undertaking a project to expand the children's ward at the Prestea Government Hospital to decongest the facility and improve conditions for the children and their mothers.

Last year, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi also donated one incubator to the Prestea Government Hospital to save lives.

Earlier on, Lawyer Oteng-Gyasi together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Mozart Owu performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a CHP Compound for the people of Beppo and Ehyireso.

This was a campaign pledge Lawyer Oteng-Gyasi promised the people during the 2016 electioneering-campaign.

The project is expected to be completed early next year by AB Company Limited.

At a colourful ceremony for the presentation in Prestea over the weekend, Lawyer Oteng-Gyasi reiterated the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make education a priority.

"I'm donating these motorbikes to the Education Directorate to facilitate monitoring at the Basic Level for proper teaching and learning and prepare our school children to take advantage of the Free SHS policy of the NPP government", she revealed.

She indicated that the Annual MP's Vacation Classes for Junior High School and Senior High School students would be continued to continuously improve performance of the students.

She pledged her total commitment to renovate all the libraries in the Municipality and equip them to enhance reading and learning under the First Lady's "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn Initiative".

"This year in collaboration with Goldfields Ghana Limited, the library at Aboso would be renovated by the end of the year", she assured.

However, she said "The two motorbikes and four maternity beds and other hospital equipments here are to deliver to the Municipal Health Directorate to facilitate healthcare delivery in four CHPS Compounds in four communities".

She added "Last year I donated an Incubator to the Prestea Government Hospital and I'm undertaking a project there to expand the Children's Ward to ease decongestion and improve conditions for the children and their mothers".

She called on the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service to take good care of the items to prolong their lifespan.

She also pledged her total commitment to support them anytime the need arises.

She used the occasion to appeal to the gathering to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and his government to develop the country to benefit the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.

She revealed to the gathering that the MCE for the area is doing well for the area and also urged them to support him to deliver.

"These items you see here are not from me alone but the MCE supported me and in fact this MCE is helping me a lot, he is very hardworking MCE and very servant, let us ask God to bless him abundantly", she revealed.

She said her office would continue to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to ameliorate the challenges facing education and health also and pledged to give support to the teeming unemployed youth in the area.

Moreover, she urged parents to instil discipline in their children and take keen interest in their education to ensure they become responsible adults in future.

She also advised her constituents to take good care of their health and urged them to visit Hospitals for regular check up and do regular exercise.

Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie, the Education Director, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture and asked for God’s blessings in all his endeavours.

She appealed to the MP to increase his support to the Education Directorate and also the Health Directorate to reduce the challenges it faces.

The ceremony was graced by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Mozart Owu, some staff of the Assembly, Chiefs, religious leaders, youth leaders, some political party members especially the NPP Constituency Executives, the media among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku