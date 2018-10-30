Sagnarigu Residents Sensitized On Taxes

Mariam Iddrisu interacts with residents

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sagnarigu, Mariam Iddrisu, has embarked on a revenue mobilization exercise to sensitize constituents on the need to pay taxes.

“We believe that our development woes can be defeated when we’re financially grounded, Internal Generated Fund (IGF), is basically what the assemblies use to become better than one another in terms of development.”

She entreated residents to pay their taxes, explaining that “the more the assembly generates funds internally, the better the constituency's chances of addressing sanitation and environmental health issues, emergency development needs, among others.

“Through your taxes the assembly has been able to support various schools with furniture and other learning materials, as well as other developmental projects ongoing in the municipality.”

The MCE disclosed that through IGF, the assembly can allocate monthly stipend for assemblymen and contract temporary staff to support the system.

“I entreat businesses and institutions to pay their taxes to help the assembly develop the municipality, which will boost socio-economical activities in the area'.

Ms Mariam said if a comprehensive revenue mobilization plan is implemented with reliable database of all taxable units, SaMA would be among the richest assemblies in Ghana.

She called on chiefs and opinion leaders in the area to help the assembly create awareness on the need for citizens to pay their taxes.