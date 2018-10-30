NPP Scribe Donates To NPP Secretariat

THE DEPUTY Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development, Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, has donated office equipment to the Brong Ahafo regional secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to aid them in their operations and enhance party activities in the region.

The deputy minister donated the items upon request from the Brong Ahafo regional chairman of the NPP, Thomas Adu- Appiah, and his team. According to the secretariat, the items would enhance efficiency and enable them win more seats in the 2020 general elections.

The items were donated by John Bugri on behalf of the minister. They included four-in-one chairs, one wall unit cabinet, two swivel office chairs, a water dispenser, one HP desktop computer, one keypad and two office chairs.

Mr Bugri after the donation expressed his hope that the items would be used for the intended purposes to enhance party work.

Regional Secretary, Kofi Boateng, who received the items on behalf of the party, also expressed gratitude on behalf of the party in the region and thanked the minister for paying heed to their call when they requested the items.