Abodakpi Raps NDC Members

A National Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abodakpi, says under his leadership, only true members of the party shall be appointed into ministerial positions when the NDC regains power.

According to him, the situation where after winning power, some people suddenly emerge for appointments would not be allowed under his chairmanship.

He explained that in addition to the conflicts and divisions that such appointments create in the party, such appointees end up performing poorly because they do not understand the party’s manifesto and, therefore, are not fully committed and able to deliver on projects that aim at meeting the aspirations of Ghanaians.

Addressing Constituency Executives from Ada, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Shai Osudoku, Tema Central, West and East, Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso, at Tema on Monday at the start of his Greater Accra campaign tour, Mr Abodakpi noted that the appointment of non-members as Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who often are not loyal to the party, makes it difficult for the party to check them.

“This will not happen again under my leadership. I will let our President understand the need to appoint only true loyal members of the party who are qualified for the positions.

“I will ensure that all appointees are active members of the branches so that effective party activism can be built from the base to the top of the party,” he said.

Mr. Abodakpi, a former Trade and Industry Minister, a former Ambassador to Malaysia, and four-term MP for Keta, explained his vision to the constituency executives, saying he is aiming at the position in order to heal the party of the hurts, unite the rank and file, reconnect the party to its grassroot members and working masses who are its natural allies, and restore the party to power.

Regarding youth development, he announced his plan to roll out a comprehensive youth development agenda that involves well-planned scholarship, training and job creation system for the youth of the party.

“We will also economically empower the constituencies through innovative projects,” he said.

Mr Abodakpi, who has declared that he would not accept any board appointment and would actively discourage the practice of party executives taking positions on boards, assured the executives of his quality servant leadership to salvage the party.

According to him, he is not seeking the chairmanship post so as to enrich his CV, but to use his experience and dedication to save the party from further destruction.

“I won’t sit for the party to collapse. God will even query me if I don’t take charge to rehabilitate the party to regain power so as to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians and liberate them for hardship being witnessed under the current government,” he stated.