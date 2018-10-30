Father Who Attempted To Marry Off 15-Year-Old Daughter Arrested

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a man for attempting to marry off 15-year-old Junior High School daughter, at the expense of her education.

Abdulai Abass, who allegedly connived with his 30-year-old Niger-based in-law to perpetuate the crime, is in custody at Kenyasi–Abirem in Ashanti Region.

“The marriage should not come on, I am only a child and I want my education,” the little girl told Joy News’ Eratus Asare Donkor, three days before the ceremony.

She stated that her parents, who had ignored her cries for an education, told her she had to get married to a man from Niger.

The intervention on the second day of a marriage ceremony, followed a collaborative effort between police and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

DSP Prince Kodua of the regional office of DOVVSU said: “the law clearly states a girl can only marry at the age of 18 thus both families are culpable and they are going to face justice.”

He added that the little girl has been given protective shelter while investigations are ongoing.

A teacher who wanted to remain anonymous told Joy News that child marriage in Abriem was not uncommon.

“Since I came to the town I have seen not less than six of these young girls being given away for marriage and there are a lot I have not seen,” he said.