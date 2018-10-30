Luom Community Gets JHS

Nene Tettey Kwao I, Chief of Luom in the Shai-Osudoku District, last Saturday, broke ground to begin the construction of a three-unit Junior High School (JHS) block with a library and teachers' bungalow to improve on teaching and learning in his community.

Luom has only one six-unit public primary school block, where some classrooms have been partitioned to contain Junior High School (JHS) students, a development that has badly affected academic performance.

For instance, the best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate from Luom scored Aggregate 32, and in addition to the inconveniences students face due to lack of a classroom, teachers' lateness and absenteeism were to be blamed for abysmal performances.

Teachers posted to the area reside at Adenta, Dodowa and Somanya, which are several kilometres away from Luom, and when teachers have no money to board a vehicle to school, they absent themselves.

In view of these, which do not motivate teachers to report at duty to give off their best, Nene Tettey Kwao I has single-handedly pooled financial resources to put up both a JHS block and teachers' bungalow.

He welcomed financial and material support from philanthropists, and the government, especially, because very soon, a health facility would also spring up in the community.

To him, it is time his community took up self-help projects as governments have failed to complete a three-unit classroom block which was started 18 years ago.

And to him, if the only project his community would have benefited from the government could be abandoned for 18 years, there was no need counting on governments for their fair share of the national cake.

The educational infrastructures, he said, should be completed before the close of 2019.

Nene Kwao I, on the day, provided school attires to about 30 primary pupils whose parents could not provide them with uniforms.