2 Nigerian Human Traffickers Jailed

The convicts

Two Nigerian women have been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for human trafficking by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convicts are Jennifer Chizoba Jeremiah, 22, and Angel Chizoba, 17.

Chizoba Jeremiah was found guilty and sentenced by the court, presided over by Her Honour, Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye.

Her sister, Angel Chizoba, who was also found guilty for abetment of crime, has been referred to the Juvenile Court for sentencing due to her age.

Briefing the court, the prosecutor, Isaac Agbemehia, said two Nigerians were apprehended by the police after a victim reported the matter to the Police Anti Human Trafficking Unit.

The victim (name withheld) was lured by Jennifer Chizoba to Ghana after promising her a job as a sales girl.

Upon reaching Ghana, the victim said Jennifer and her sister stripped her naked, took nude pictures of her and threatened to circulate them on social media if she failed to engage in prostitution.

They also compelled the victim to swear on pubic hair they shaved from her genitals.

The prosecutor said the victim was forced to engage in prostitution by the two convicts and made to render account to them every day after work.

After realizing that she was not the only person being exploited, the victim reported the matter to the police who raided the house where the victims were being housed at Kasoa to set them free.

Large quantities of condoms and a book for recording daily sales of the victims were discovered by the police.