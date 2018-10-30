South Africa's public broadcaster mulls massive job cuts

SABC posted losses of 622 million rand ($45 million) in the financial year ending March 2018. By STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (AFP/File)

South Africa's loss-making public broadcaster SABC is considering laying off nearly 1,000 people, or about one third of its fulltime staff, in a bid to save costs, according to a document seen on Tuesday.

The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation sent a memo to workers informing them of its intention to cut jobs at all levels and in all departments, in a bid to cut costs.

In the note seen by AFP, SABC said the broadcaster is in "dire financial straits" and had failed to secure loans from with government or from banks.

It warned that unless "drastic measures are taken" the broadcaster would simply not be financially viable.