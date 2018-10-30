Accra: 150 Suspected Criminals Arrested

One hundred and fifty suspected robbers, including drug peddlers and vehicle snatchers, have been arrested in swoops at different locations in Accra.

The 10-hour exercise was conducted around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the railway crossing and some parts of Agbogbloshie.

Illegal structures believed to be the hideout of the suspects at those areas were demolished by policemen and officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the exercise.

A pistol, a Toyota Camry and a Benz Wagon with Nigerian registration number plates KTU 336 FA and UBB J 772 MQ, respectively, were impounded by the police.

Objectives

Briefing the media, the Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong, said the exercise was aimed at ridding the metropolis of hardened criminals.

He said the demolition of the illegal structures which served as dens for the criminals would help curb their activities in the metropolis.

He said according to police intelligence, many criminal activities that took place in the metropolis were undertaken by suspects who used those places as their hideout.

Arrest

During the operation at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, some of the suspects, on seeing the police, jumped into the Odaw River.

Others who were smoking substances suspected to be cannabis and those in possession of a whitish substance believed to be cocaine were apprehended in the process.

According to Mr Sarpong, the police were currently conducting further investigations and profiling the suspects to ensure that those found culpable were put before court.

The commander further observed that some undeveloped plots of land in the city were attracting squatters who were turning those areas into slums and dens for criminals.