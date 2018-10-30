GETFUND Contractors Threaten To Lock Up Schools If Gov’t Do Not Pay Them

Contractors hired by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to construct school buildings are threatening to lock up school buildings if Government do not pay them moneys they are being owed.

The Group calling themselves The Association of GETFund Contractors have raised concerns over GETFund’s refusal to pay them for work they were engaged to do. In a bid to show their displeasure of the way they are being treated, they have indicated that they will be forced to take a bold step to lock up schools to show if that is what is going to get governments attention to pay them.

The contractors were engaged by the formal government to construct school project that included the E-Blocks. They argue that after taking loans from banks and completing the construction of the buildings they have not received any payments from GETFund.

Chairman of the Association Bernard Azumah speaking on Class FM today disclosed that they have been dialoguing with GETFund for the past two years now but all to no avail. They picketed last month at the GETFund Secretariat last month to see if the money due them will be released but that also did not yield any result.

He further stated that besides the possible decision to lock up schools, one other option available to them is to take court action against GETFund. According to him, they have been given assurance by GETFund that their moneys will be paid but they will not take their word for it until the payment hit their account.

“We have had a series of meetings and discussions with them, the assurance is that they are preparing and GETFUND will be paying the contractors anytime soon but two years down the line is not an easy journey so up to now we cannot be sure of what they are telling us”, Bernard Azumah said.

He further observed that most of the contractors are suffering and Banks that they took loans from to construct the school building are on their necks for their money.

“Most contractors are just suffering and the banks are on our necks every day. So in fact our members are just not happy”.

If the contractors go ahead to lock up schools it will mean that a lot of schools all around the country will be affected leaving hundreds of students without classrooms to study.