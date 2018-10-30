NDC China Chapter Holds 2nd National Congress

The 2nd National Delegates Congress of NDC China chapter was held on the 27th of October, 2018 at Metropolo Hotels, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. The theme for the congress was “Re-organizing the grassroots for victory 2020, a clarion call to serve”. The aim of the congress was to elect executives to steer the affairs of the chapter for the next 4 years.

In attendance were delegates from 7 branches of the chapter. The delegates were from Branches such as Guangzhou, Changsha, Shanghai, Zhenjiang, Shangdon, Hongkong, and the host branch Nanjing. It was an electrifying atmosphere to see members of the great NDC party in high spirit with the sole purpose of working together in unity to achieve victory for the party come 2020.

The atmosphere at the congress venue was charged with the singing of the party anthem and other songs affiliated to the party and it was a spectacle to behold.

Mr. Alexander Amo Baffour the host branch chairman gave a welcome address and outlined the purpose of the congress. He reiterated that the only way to victory in the 2020 elections is through unity and dint of hard work and hence called on all and sundry to get in the reorganization of the party for 2020 victory is possible together.

The Chapter Chairman, Mr Onyame Daniel Tetteh, in his welcome speech called on delegates to vote for people who are capable of steering the affairs of the chapter for the next 4 years. He called on party loyalists to forge ahead in unity without antagonism and rancor. He praised the various branches for their roles in the reorganization of the China Chapter. He reiterated the involvement of all in mobilizing the grassroots for victory 2020.

Positions that were contested for were Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Organizer and Deputy, Treasurer, Communication Officer and Deputy, Women’s Organizer and Deputy as well as Youth Organizer and Deputy.

Mr. Onyame Daniel Tetteh, the incumbent Chairman went unopposed due to his sterling performance over the years in the organization of the chapter.

The newly elected executives are as follows:

Chairman – Onyame Daniel Tetteh

Vice Chairmen - Boateng Felix Kwame

Alexander Amo Baffour

Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Rashid

General Secretary- Richmond Afotey Nii Okle

Deputy Secretaries – Elvis Mensah

Wisdom Osabutey

Organizer - Samuel Asiedu

Deputy Organizer – Leonald Nii Laryea

Treasurer – Abdul Fatau Adam

Communications Officer - Felix Kwame Nyarko

Deputy – Suleman Abdul Hanan

Women’s Organizer – Sophia Vanderpuijie

Deputy - Christina Kesse

Youth Organizer – Divine Cyril Hovi

Deputies - Joshua Martyn-Eckar

Wyetey Amos Kelvin

Co-opted Executive – Gloria Edem Quist Agbezuge

Laison Officer – Geraldo Paul

The above executives were sworn into office by the EC for the congress Dr. Gloria Alornuvor

The congress ended on a good note with a call on all to continue to engage the grassroots for victory 2020. The new executives have all pledged to work as a team to propel the party to victory come 2020. Eye Zuuuuu, Eye Zaaaaa