I Am The Best Man For The Zongo Caucus Position -   Alhaji Bawa   

An aspirant for the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC]National Zongo Caucus Coordinator position, Alhaji , Ismaila Safiyanu Bawa has expressed the optimism that the delegates will give him the nod to lead the Zongo wing of the party.

He said he is confident of snatching the slot because he is the best man for the position based on the work that he has done in the past and what he can do for the party if voted for.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview at his campaign secretariat at Nima, the former Ablekuma Parliamentarian noted that the NDC needs someone with the rich experience and connections to rally and canvass more votes for the party in the Zongos.

According to him the experienced person needed by the party is no any other person than himself as he possesses in him unique qualities to help salvage the denting image of the party among the Zongo electorates.

On what gives him the edge over the other aspirants, he indicated that based on his rich experience as a former parliamentarian, assembly member and his connections with the chiefs and people of the Zongos, put him ahead of his competitors.

He noted that he opted for the position because he has served the party in various positions at both the constituency and regional levels, as a parliamentarian, regional vice chairman amongst others and that this is the right time for him to move up the ladder to serve at the national level and there’s no better place for that than in the Zongos.

The aspirant believes he is the right person for the Zongo Caucus Coordinator and that the delegates should vote for him to help win more votes for the party in the Zongos. The dominance of the NDC in the Zongos is diminishing and the NDC needs someone with my character and charisma to revive the hopes of the people in the Muslim dominated areas.

He promised to institute skills and capacity trainings for the people where the youth in particular would be schooled on different kinds of activities if given the nod.

He promised to use education, capacity building and soccer to advance and transform the Zongo communities in Ghana if voted for. On education, the former MP noted that he will help institute scholarships for the needy but brilliant students to further their education to the highest level.

Alhaji Bawa also indicated that he will help build the capacity of the people by instituting skills training for school drop outs, artisans as well as market women and even the illiterates in the community.

As a football coach by training, the aspirant pledged to create a platform for soccer players to exhibit their God-given football talents to the outside world. This according to him would be done through the organization of periodic soccer competitions to help unearth talents not only for the Zongo community but Ghana as a whole.

He called for peaceful and fruitful campaigns devoid of insults and allegations which are uncalled for. We must not paint black our fellow aspirants just to win the support of the delegates but we must rather campaign based on effective ideologies and messages and what we can do to the NDC and for the people if voted for.

He entreated the NDC family to ensure a peaceful congress during and after the voting to ensure that after everything the party is united to face and conquer the common foe which is the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] in election 2020.