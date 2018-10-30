Success of Ghana depends on developing human resources - Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has opined that the success of this country depends on how to develop human resources and not to rely solely on the natural resources.

Vice President Dr Bawumia made the above utterance known on Sunday, October 28, 2018, when he delivered a speech at the Kundum Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council as the Special Guest of honour, under the theme, "Improving Education Through Our Culture and Heritage".

He said government of Nana Akufo-Addo is convinced that success of Ghana and indeed any community depends on how we develop the use of human resources and added that it is not about the natural resources.

"The government of Nana Akufo-Addo is convinced that success of Ghana and indeed any community depends on how we develop the use of our human resources, it is not about the gold, bauxite or the oil, it is about the use human resources", he stated.

He said it is for this reason that is why the Akufo-Addo government introduced the Free SHS program adding that government is doing so many things at all educational levels.

He also added that when Nana Akufo-Addo was seeking the mandate of Ghanaians to rule this country and promised to introduce Free SHS program some Ghanaians kick against it but lauded President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign pledge.

"It is for this reason that government has not relented in his efforts to provide facilities at the Basic, Secondary and Tertiary Levels to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality and affordable education.

He continued "When Nana Akufo-Addo was seeking office he recognized this, that it is the human resource and that is why he promised Free SHS and at the time he said he will introduce Free SHS, there were many who thought it was a Pie in the Sky Promise but Lord and be hold, last year, September 2017 he introduced it".

He revealed to the gathering that last year over 90,000 additional teenagers had the opportunity to attend Senior High School to improve their opportunities in the future.

He added as a result of the innovative Double Track System government has been able to accommodate 181,000 more students into secondary schools across the country.

The Vice President seized the opportunity to call on the gathering to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to develop this country.

He also urged them to support the District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Kwasi Bonzo to bring more developments to the area.

He said the DCE is very hardworking man who can develop the area with the support of the people.

He mentioned the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builder’s Corps, one village one dam among other pro-poor programmes as an indication that government is fulfilling its campaign promises.

About Free SHS

The Free SHS policy was introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in September 2017.

The policy had been a major campaign policy of the New Patriotic Party prior to the election of President Akufo-Addo in 2016.

The policy is envisioned to make secondary education in Ghana absolutely free thus greatly increasing enrollment.

In 2018, owing to the infrastructure constraints brought on by the policy, the government introduced Double Track System as part of the Free SHS Education Policy.

This new system will run in all the categories A and B senior high schools in the country.

The new programme creates a calendar of two semesters in a year for the SHS 1 class, containing 81 days per each semester and 41 days of vacation for a sandwich class.

The implementation of the policy has faced criticism from observers and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC and its presidential aspirant, John Mahama, suggested it would review of the Free SHS policy if came back to power.

But President Akufo-Addo has said the determination by some elements within the NDC to “review the Free Senior High School policy if voted into office” only means the eventual collapse of the policy.

