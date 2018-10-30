NABCO Far Better Than Unemployed Graduates Association

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency, Mr. Henry Yiadom Boakye, has said that the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) has come to replace the Unemployed Graduates Association created under previous administration.

He was speaking to Space FM on phone after a passing out ceremony for about 100,000 youth enlisted in the NABCO programme.

The MP, who is also a Member on the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises, said “From today, all those graduates who could not boast of a pesewa can now manage with GH¢700 for a month which NDC couldn't do.”

Mr Boakye said that Akufo-Addo-led government has reduced the unemployment rate in Ghana and should be commended for the effort.

He added that the programme will assist the majority of Ghanaian youth to pursue further studies out of their monthly stipends.

The 100,000 trainees of NABCO will, from November 1, 2018, be employed in seven critical aspects of the economy that is education, health, agriculture, digitalisation, enterprise, civic education and revenue mobilisation. The government is investing GH¢3 million of taxpayers' money into the programme.