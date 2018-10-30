KNUST Disturbances: Akufo-Addo’s Major Test

Stakeholders in the educational sector has labelled the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) demonstration that resulted in the destruction of property and consequent temporary closure of the school as a major test for the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to a cross-section of individuals and representatives of educational institutions and civil society spoken to by The Chronicle, Ghana has a history of students unrests and agitation that have over the years presented various political and developmental challenges for the country from the Second Republic to date.

It would be recalled that Ghana experienced a series of students unrests prior to the June 4th 1979 and December 31st 1981 coup d'états.

The students' front, however, has been relatively calm in Ghana's recent political history, especially this 4th Republic, and stakeholders see the handling of this matter as a major test for the government.

The unrest, according to them, risks affecting the educational calendar of the school, and if not handled with the utmost care and speed, risks degenerating into a major crisis for Ghana.

The authorities of KNUST announced the conversion of Katanga and five other halls into mixed halls in September 2018, citing increased access to education for female students as the reason for their decision, further prompting an outright rejection from students and alumina of the halls.

Alumina further went to court over the issue and the case is currently inconclusive, with the alumina having lost their injunction suit against the school on the matter.

The foregoing resulted in a massive students' demonstration that resulted in the destruction of properties of the institution, prompting its temporal closure.

Government's Intervention:

The government consequently dissolved the Governing Council of the institution following a fallout from series of meetings between government and stakeholders.

A statement from the government said a 7-member Interim Council will be put in place to oversee the affairs of the school, while the school which has been closed since Tuesday following the violence, will be opened within 14-days.

The interim council is chaired by the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng for a 3-month period and also expected to expedite the reopening of the university.

The government's statement in justifying the need for the new interim governing council said council was “not in a position to review its own processes and decisions affecting the student body to guarantee peace.”

The members of the council include the chairman Nana Effa Appenteng, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Dr. Edward Baffoe-Bonnie, Madam Hilda Haggar Ampadu, Prof. Joshua Ayarkwa, Mrs. Abena Antwi and Mr. Kelvin Sah, with a mandate to assume the powers of the governing council, establish the causes of the recent student riots on campus, to establish the full extent and cost of damage caused and resolve the differences between university management and the student body.