KATH Blood Bank Gets Support

The Power Queens (women's group) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has partnered the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) to organise a blood donation exercise in support of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) blood bank.

It forms part of activities to mark their 30th Anniversary celebration of the club.

Mrs. Rosemond Asamoa-Frimpong, National President of the club, explained that the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility to ensure that incidences of shortage of blood at the KATH are addressed to save lives.

According to her, they have targeted about 2,000 units of blood to support some of the various hospitals across the country, and expressed the hope that they could exceed their target of 400 units for the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Bernard Arhin, Senior blood donor organiser at KATH, commended the Power Queens for the kind gesture to save the lives of expectant mothers and accident victims who visit KATH for emergency attention.

He entreated other institutions to emulate the example of the Power Queens of the laudable initiative, which, he said, would go a long way to save lives.

The Rosemond Girl Child Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) aimed at championing the well-being of the girl child in school, has sensitised female students on the need to hold on to their destinies and future aspirations.

Mrs. Rosemond Agyemang, Executive Director of the foundation, who was addressing female students at the Wealth Creation and Social Development Center in the Tafo-Pankrono constituency, a suburb of Kumasi, challenged the students to uphold on their God-given talents by focusing on their future aspirations in order not to over rely on their male counterparts or future husbands to make ends meet.

She said the over reliance on male counterparts could endanger their future aspirations and could lead to school dropouts and unwanted pregnancies while in school.

According to her, a woman must see herself as a partner to her husband, or see marriage as partnering one's spouse to make home a better place in supporting welfare of the family, hence the need for both spouses to contribute their quota to the upbringing of their children.

Mrs. Deborah Asamoah Antwi, a representative from the Gender and Social Protection Ministry, advised the students to focus their education towards their goals to become responsible adults in future.

She observed that women are always vulnerable when there is hunger or war, and, for that matter, the need to educate themselves to enable them become good counsels at home towards the upbringing of their wards to raise responsible future leaders.

She disclosed that it was long overdue that we have more women in the various respectable positions through their efforts and determination to contribute their quota to the development of the country, and for that matter, the need to secure a better future, for any woman gainfully employed is definitely respected in society.