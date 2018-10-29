Sack Education Minister – Minority To Government

The Minority in Parliament has called on government to dismiss the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as well as the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah.

According to them, the Education Minister together with the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education did not handle the recent unrest that hit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) well. They say the two having backed the decision by government to dissolve the governing council of KNUST warrants their dismissal.

The recent impasse at the school between the student body, its internal security and the governing council resulted in the destruction of over 40 cars and 10 motorbikes as well as other state and private property following a peaceful demonstration that turned south.

At a Press Conference earlier today, the Minority has argued that the situation at KNUST aggravated because of failure of leadership by the government. This they believe is as a result of how incompetent the Akufo-Addo led administration is. They have strongly stated that they will not sit idle and watch.

The Minority additionally indicated that they are against Government’s decision to dissolve the governing council of KNUST because it is unconstitutional.

“It must be emphasized that the Minority would not accept the erosion of the rule of law and the deliberate undermining of the sacrosanct principles of academic freedom and the independence of higher institutions of learning as enshrined in Articles 21 and 70 of the Constitution of Ghana and the National Council for Tertiary Education Act, 1993, Act 454”, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said at their press conference on Today.

“The Minority in Parliament unreservedly and absolutely denounces the government's unlawful conduct in dissolving the Council of the University. We demand the immediate reversal of this illegal act”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso must be removed because of this policy and its implementation, then it stands to reason that the two Ministers of Education, namely Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Prof. Kwesi Yankah, who publicly endorsed the policy, supervised, championed and praised its implementation, should resign or be fired with immediate effect. The Minority hereby demands that the two ministers must be treated equally just as Prof. Obiri-Danso”.

The latest on the KNUST saga is that lecturers who declared a strike action are back to work following the Asantehene Otumfuo's intervention to put matters to rest.