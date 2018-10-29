Public Perception on Climate Change Weak

A Research Fellow at the Institute of Green Growth Solutions, Dr. Edward Nunoo said a survey has shown that public perception on climate change in Ghana is weak.

He noted that inspite of all the adaptation efforts, public participation, which has a fundamental influence on how agencies interact with the wider stakeholders also appears to be very low.

Dr. Edward said the implication is that climate risk mitigation efforts are rarely linked to personal actions, lifestyles and community cultural choices.

According to him, although sampled stakeholder respondents were experienced enough to know what climate variability is, they could not distinguish climate change from other environment and developmental issues.

Dr. Edward said this during a presentation of a survey conducted on the “Public Perception on Climate Change Adaptation in Ghana” in Accra at a climate change breakfast meeting organised by the Institute of Green Growth Solutions with support from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in Accra.

He stressed that there is little connection between climate change decision makers, management and stakeholder respondents on the other hand.

According to him, whilst some adaptation and coping engagement efforts have been noted in the survey, it rarely extends into more stakeholder engagement activities.

“We argued that climate change policy makers and management’s mitigation and coping strategy, awareness creation, training and capacity building effort is still below the levels required for active citizen engagement with climate change which would lead to leveraging the gap,” he intimated.

He emphasised that climate change impacts challenge the country’s efforts to realize its vision of inclusion, prosperity and above all, achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Lack of Information Flow

Dr. Edward indicated that stakeholder participants also had difficulty in identifying the main sources of information on issues pertaining to climate change and expected government officials to come round periodically to inform them although this sensitization programme is ongoing but not in the form they want to see.

He said they were also quick to mention that they do not receive any form of assistance from the Government to fight climate change.

According to him, most stakeholder respondents mentioned ‘monetary support’ from Government for climate change adaptation which digresses from established convention by climate change experts to be training in awareness coping strategies and capacity building.

Dr. Edward urges government to initiate and direct a wider national discourse on public engagement processes for climate change adaptation effort policy framework.

He added that government and stakeholders must contribute empirical evidence to support formulation of specific climate change adaptation policies and enhance the public engagement processes that will promote inclusive solutions to climate risk.