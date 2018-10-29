Customized Mobility Aids Handed Over To PWDs In Akatsi

The Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region with support from the Ghana Health Service and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints provided has customised mobility aids to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the District.

The items comprised of 50 wheelchairs, 30 white canes and 15 crutches.

The customised wheelchairs also come with maintenance bag, loaded with working tools that allows for users to fix their chairs should they develop any problems.

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive (DCE), Akatsi North, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Assembly solicited for help for the PWDs after about 400 of them sought help from the Assembly.

He said it was a privilege for them because it would free up the Disability Fund for further disbursement when the time was due.

“The money that we will have committed to purchasing these items from the Disability Find is now available for other support programmes,” Dr Amuzu said.

Mr Godwin Gordon Gomadoh, Committee Chairman, Disability Disbursement Fund, Akatsi North, commended the DCE for the initiative and said the donation would go a long way to assist the beneficiaries, who would forever be grateful.

Togbe Glakpe Nyamekor, Paramount Chief, Ave Dakpa, advised the PWDs to develop self-confidence and acquire employable skills to contribute their quota to the development of the area.