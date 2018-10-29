Breast Cancer Can Be Prevented And Cured By Early Detection - Otiko Djaba Writes

Anyone can get breast cancer. It can happen to me and it can happen to you. Indeed WHO Globacan 2018 states that 4645 new cases of breast cancer in both sexes of all ages were found. This indicates that it is not only women who get breast cancer, but men and children too can also get it. And so, as October has been dedicated globally as the breast cancer awareness month, I joined Dr Beatrice Wiafe (BCI), an exceptional woman and the brilliant organiser of the Breast Cancer Walk For The Cure in Tamale yesterday to register and demonstrate my commitment to raise awareness on prevention, early detection, cure and survival of cancer.

I was so inspired by the multitude of women, children and students who joined this important walk in Tamale. The theme for 2018 is: “There is Hope for a cure. Together we are stronger than cancer” is really inspiring. Let us each support this breast cancer awareness month by checking each day, month and yearly through palpating and regular screening of ourselves, children, our daughter’s, aunty’s, uncles, grandparents, friend’s and mother’s father’s.

The breasts must be treated specially. It does not matter the size or shape, it does not matter whether you have one breast, two or none because they are cut off, the scars DONT matter, you are just perfect and beautiful as you are. More women than men get breast cancer. Women are warriors so let’s join hands and fight breast cancer fiercely as a people. Every woman’s life matters. For every life we loose to breast cancer, we loose a mother, a daughter, a friend or a relative. Their death is so painful.

The baby survivors become half orphans and widows are left behind. We need to show patients and survivors of breast cancer love, and not discriminate, stigmatize, humiliate or make fun of them. We must rather shower them with a lot of love, treat them with patience and encouragement. This is a call for serious action to raise breast cancer awareness in our homes, schools, amongst families, workplaces and in our communities with talks, community fora, media programs, drama, music and walks.

During my tenureship as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, I inaugurated the first ever Ghana Cancer Board. I want to use this October Breast Cancer awareness month to entreat the members of the Board to develop a national strategic policy and implementation plan for breast cancer and the other cancers with speed.

Breast Cancer can be prevented. Breast Cancer can be cured. So, take good care of your breasts. Why don’t you walk the talk by joining the campaign to fight and to stop breast cancer today?

I Otiko Afisah Djaba, am a campaigner and I invite you to join campaign against breast cancer.