Nduom Steps Down From All boards Of GN Firms

Businessman Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has resigned as the Chairman of all Group Nduom Companies in Ghana.

Dr. Nduom made the exclusive revelation on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 29 October 2018.

“From a week or so ago, I'm no longer the Chairman of Gold Coast Fund Management. As a matter of fact, I'm getting out of being on the Board of all our companies in Ghana. I don't want to be a director, I don't want to be a manager or CEO of any of our companies in Ghana,” he told show host Awudu.

Dr. Nduom said he will play the role of investor relations henceforth.

“We are going to divert some of the shareholdings in our company to other entities, other individuals and I want to make sure that the relationships with those people are the best. I also want to make sure that anybody who has monies with us, my job is going to be that we work to ensure that they get their monies,” he explained.

Groupe Nduom comprises over 60 independent companies across several industries including entities in tourism, investment advisory, and management; financial services, technology, media, management consulting, cross-border trade and sports industries.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nduom has said the Gold Coast Holding Company will pay all its clients who have short-term investments with the Gold Coast Fund Management.

Dr. Nduom assured all such clients of the company that they will receive their money, adding that not one of Gold Coast's clients will lose a pesewa.

Dr. Nduom's assurance follows a spectacle at one of Gold Coast's offices where some furious clients created a scene in connection with the payment of their investments.

