Mion Assembly Hands Over 700 Desks

Mohammed Hashim Abdallah at the district town hall meeting

The Mion District Assembly has supplied 500 dual desks and 200 metallic mono desks furniture to primary schools and Sang Senior High School (SHS) respectively.

The donation is aimed at enhancing the educational sector in the district. One of the challenges confronting the educational sector in the district is the deficit of furniture in the various schools.

The Mion District Chief Executive, Mohammed Hashim Abdallah, made this known during the Mion District town hall meeting.

According to him, the assembly had constructed 1.No 3-unit classrooms with ancillary facilities at Lagmado as well as 1 No. 3-unit classrooms at Sang Girls Model School and 1 No.3 JHS classrooms at Salinkpang (sponsored by GNPC).

In the area of health, the assembly constructed 3 No. 6 lockable market stores at Sambu (contractors on site), rehabilitation and fencing of KVIP toilet at Sambu, rehabilitation of Kpunkpano CHPS compound, construction of 2 CHPS compounds at Warivi and Tinsung (sponsored by systems for health), spot improvement of Warivi-Kpunkpano feeder road (1km) which includes 1.5 double box culvert with graveling (contractor mobilized).

The Mion DCE disclosed that the Mion District would also benefit from the government's policy initiative of 'one village, one dam' in the district. Besides, the construction of 10-15 dams in the dry season would start soon, adding that feasibility studies have been carried out at the various communities.

He noted that over 30,000 fertilizers and 940 sachets of insecticides were distributed to farmers under the 'planting for food and jobs' programme. This, coupled with the implementation of the free SHS initiative, is some of the proactive measures that would help improve the standard of education and agriculture in the area.

The main objective of the town hall meeting is to create a two-way responsive communication platform for stakeholders at the district level to interact with citizens to promote an accelerated development agenda for the people in the district.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who graced the occasion, assured the people of Mion that there is an overwhelming desire for the government to address the poor road network in the area and also uplift the socio-economic life of the people in the district.