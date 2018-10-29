Okyenhene Visits Kroboland

THE OKYENHENE, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, embarked on a historic visit to the Kroboland over the weekend to rekindle the brotherly love between the Krobos and the people of Akyem.

The Okyenhene, who doubles as the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, joined the chiefs and people of Manya–Krobo Odumase to mark this year's Ngmayem Festival celebrated under the theme: ”Preserving our cultural heritage for sustainable development”.

It's an annual festival to commemorate the abundant harvest of ngma (millet).

The Okyenhene arrived at the durbar ground accompanied by a very large retinue of chiefs, queen mothers, linguists, including other traditional leaders.

Dressed in a beautiful traditional cloth, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, with his retinue, was ushered into the durbar ground by some young servants carrying a miniature leopard.

There were also young ladies numbering about 10 carrying pots with smoke emanating from them. They were followed by some 'strong' men who fired musketry.

His entry was marked by pomp and pageantry. It was classy, memorable, and a beautiful sight to behold.

In his speech, Osagyefuo said he was honoured to be invited to the festival, and he was happy to be at Krobo to partake in it.

The Okyenhene further urged the people of Manya-Krobo to support the Traditional Council in partnership with government and civil society groups to bring development for the benefit of all and also to keep and preserve their culture regardless of one's academic or social status.

It would be recalled that on August 23, 2018, the Konor of Manya-Krobo also paid a similar historic visit to Kyebi to grace the 75th anniversary of the late King of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Nana Sir Ofori Atta I.

Some of the residents who spoke to DAILY GUIDE said the two reciprocal visits by these great traditional leaders were not only historic, but also very necessary to downplay the perceived rivalry between the Krobos and Akyems, especially with regard to lands and land boundaries.

The colourful event was graced by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was accompanied by Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs; Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister; Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister-designate, and other government appointees in the municipality.