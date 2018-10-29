Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson MP and Minister for Special Development Initiatives Tour Project Site at the Western Region

The response from citizens and institutions within the Western region about the government-priority projects under the IPEP programs being implemented by the Ministry of Special Development Initiative through Coastal Development Authority is amazing.

Health Centres, Schools and Fire Service Stations in the Communities, which were initially cut off with regards to provision of hygienic water systems and toilets facilities, are all now benefiting from this Program.

Members of the communities who were forced to share brownish-colored stream water with animals, and are now beneficiaries of the project, were full of praise for the Hon. Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson and the President for such an initiative.

At Sefwi Bekwai SHS which benefited from the 10- seater water closet institutional toilet with mechanised borehole, the staff and students were full of praise amidst singing and dancing in appreciation to the Minister and the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.

The team, comprising the Board

Chairman Mr. Edmund Anna and the C.E.O Mr. Ahmed Jerry Shaib and the Deputy C.E.Os of the Coastal Development Authority had to stand a distance away from an old dilapitated wooden structure that was improvised as a place of convenience for the students as the stench was too much to bear.

The New Water System comprises of *2 Standpipes with 4 taps/Sprouts Solar-Powered Submersible Pumps- 10,000 Litres with a Water Tank which can serve about 5,000 people in a day.

Same can be said about the Bio - Digester Solar- powered 10 -seater water closet Toilet facilities with mechanised borehole and that of the 1,000 metric tonnes Prefabricated Warehouses.

The western regional tour took us through Kwesiminstim , Effia, Takoradi, Secondi, Ahantan west, Wassa East, Shama, Sefwi Wiawso and Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai Constituencies.

The entire Western Region is benefiting from a total of 164 projects under the Government Priority Projects from the 1 million per constituency manifesto promised with the second leg of the Constituency Needs Assessment projects about to be rolled out which are:

a. 79 of the 10 -Seater Water Closets Institutional Toilet with Mechanized Boreholes project

b. 78 of the Community solar powered Water System and

c. 5 of the 1,000 metric tonnes prefabricated grains Warehouse project.

The above constructions are on-going with about 40% of the entire project completed whilst the other 60% is near completion. These projects are key in eradicating poverty and inequality. It is also aimed at meeting SDG 6; Ensuring the Availability and Sustainability of Water and Sanitation for All by 2030. Communication Directorate CODA