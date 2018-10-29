Borrowing Wisely Must Be Key to Our National Development

At an entrepreneurship forum sponsored by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria, recently, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was widely reported to have said that no amount of criticism or negative publicity would stop his New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration from borrowing money from foreign countries to carry out development projects in Ghana (See “Nothing Will Stop Government from Borrowing, Even US Borrows – Nana Addo” CitiNewsRoom.com / Modernghana.com 10/27/18). The Ghanaian leader also made a very significant observation that was either lost in the hullabaloo of media hype and opposition political cynicism or it was simply lost in translation, as it were.

Pertaining to the latter count, what President Akufo-Addo said was that the act of borrowing from other nations and banking institutions abroad could be quite positive if such loans were put to the intelligent use of creating assets for the country whose lucrative revenue production could then be used to promptly pay back such loans. If he is able to strictly and constructively follow through with this savvy philosophical approach to development, Ghana could very well become the sort of proverbial success story that any tourist or visitor to our country could delightfully write home about, in pretty much the same way that some of my friends and colleagues who had the occasion and privilege to visit Singapore and Taiwan, recently, wrote to inspire me to visit these very prosperous countries to see things for myself.

So far, however, the record of previous Ghanaian governments, particularly governments sponsored by the faux-socialist oriented National Democratic Congress (NDC), does not indicate to me that, by and large, our leaders have learned how to borrow and use borrowed money wisely for both the short-term benefit of the present generation as well as the long-term benefit of our children and grandchildren. We are told, for instance, that Ghana’s total debt stock presently stands at GHȻ 159.4 Billion, which represents 65.9-percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. It is also quite significant and worthy of our cautionary notice, but it appears to be quite manageable and a bit better than the debt situation that prevailed under the John Dramani Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress, as well as the Jerry John Rawlings-led NDC regime that forced the John Agyekum-Kufuor-led New Patriotic Party administration to take the country into the Bretton Woods-concocted economic recovery program called HIPC, or the Highly Indebted Poor Country regimen.

Hopefully, under the stewardship of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana would be able to wisely and creatively use our foreign loans to create the direly needed profit-making assets to defray our steadily mounting debts long before we find ourselves neck-deep under the same. It is also hoped that relatively young and visionary leaders like Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia would play studious heed to the same cautionary advice that he and his New Patriotic Party associates gave the key operatives of the previous regime, while Dr. Bawumia and his associates were in opposition.

You see, the fact that highly industrialized and technologically advanced countries like the United States, Britain, France and Germany, for some ready examples, are known to also secure loans to shore up their development projects, from time to time, does not necessarily mean that a steeply underdeveloped country like Ghana ought to follow the exact same example, more so when it is quite obvious that Ghana and most of the other Third-World countries do not have the same industrial and economically productive capacity to pay back such loans or better yet, turn their economies around promptly and get their ledgers in black-ink within the shortest possible time.

Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

October 27, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]