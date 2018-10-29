The Reason For The Demosntration Should Not Be Shifted- TEIN-KNUST

TEIN KNUST has carefully observed the recent students protest which got nationwide attention and by this press release, we are adding our voice to the sequence of issues emanating, and further characterizing the University subsequent to the mass demonstration.

It can be recalled that on 22 nd October, 2018, students of KNUST took to the streets of the school as a means of positively registering their displeasure against students brutalities by security officers on campus which ended in violence and further escalated into properties being destroyed in the cause of the demonstration.

Fundamentally, the major reason leading to the demosntration which needs to be underscored borders on students security concerns. It is therefore proper to condemn other non- relevant issues being speculated which are baseless and have no connection to the protest. Indeed, the student movement led by the SRC recognises protection of students to be a paramount role of campus security officers and sought to use the demosntration as medium calling on authorities of the University to quickly address unprofessional unjustified attack and abuse on the part of some Officers.

Besides, we recognize also that the outcome of the demosntration was unfortunate and somehow affected it earlier intended peaceful nature.

TEIN KNUST kept mute over the issue, but having realised some political hooligans taking shameful advantage of the situation to clock undue points and to paint the vice Chancellor of the university with political colours, we deem it a duty of conscience to clear the mischiefs and inform all accordingly.

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST is an appointed member of the university council who steers the smooth running of the school. He works not alone but with a council of government appointees including UTAG, Tewu, Students representation inter alia.

The VC as University administrator is performing as a neutral person who needs not be disturbed with political pressure.

We would like to State categorically that the focus of the demosntration should not be shifted from students security concerns to attacking the political office of the Vice Chancellor.

Further, Government should facilitate resolving the problem facing the school by reinstating the dissolved University council to resit over what did not go right to bring us quick and appropriate response to the situation than an interim committee. We believe the dissolved Council actually understands the insight of the instant issue to better address it.

We appreciate government effort to bring peace and stability, but it should be done with due diligence in consultation with stakeholders. Importantly, there must be resolute plan to deal with security brutalities on campus in order to restore satisfactory relations, academic life and peace.

*Opoku Prince Aduenni*

Public Relations Officer

*I T Mahama*

President

