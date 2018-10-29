Driver Unions Increase Transport Fares By 20 Per Cent

Three driver unions have joined forces to increase transportation fares by 20 per cent today, October 29.

The unions, the True Drivers Union, the Ghana Commited Drivers Association and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana took the decision after deliberations with their members and recognisable commuter groups like traders in foodstuff.

According to the unions, the12 per cent increase in fuel prices from June this year to date, and an almost 89 per cent imcreament in pump prices in two years, which was fizzling out the working capital and profits by commercial drivers was the consideration for their actions.

Increasing cost of lubricants and cost of spare parts were also other considerations in arriving at the 20 per cent increase.