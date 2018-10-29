We Shall Battle To Bring NDC Back To Power In 2020 - Dr. Hanna Bissiw

Dr. Hanna Bissiw

The National Women’s Organiser for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw, has reiterated her commitment to lead the women’s wing of the party to ensure the victory of the NDC come 2020.

According to her all efforts must be channelled into facing the governing New Patriotic Party in 2020.

“We’re still together, to us, it was an internal election and, so, nobody lost and nobody won, NDC won and NPP lost. Come 2020, as a team we shall go to the battle and bring back victory.”

The former Deputy Agric Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, made the remark in her victory speech in the Central Region.

Dr Bissiw who defeated three other contenders at the party’s delegates’ congress over the weekend called on party members to unite for victory in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Dr Bissiw won with 446 votes to depose the incumbent Hajia Zaynab Mahama who had 252 votes.

The other contenders, Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira, managed to get 16 and 11 votes, respectively.